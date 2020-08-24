ST. PAUL — A pair of Senate panels on Monday, Aug. 24, grilled Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Commissioner Laura Bishop over her year and a half in the post and said they'd weigh whether to confirm her when they return to the Capitol.

Republican lawmakers voiced concerns about proposed revisions to the state's car emission standards, the delay of the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline project and feedlot permit requirements during a two-hour hearing. And Democrats on the panels thanked Bishop for her work and cited their support for her work in enforcing state standards.

The review comes days after another Senate panel on Friday, Aug. 21, questioned Department of Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley after he appealed the certificate of need for the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline replacement project. Earlier this month, the full Senate voted to remove former Labor and Industry Commissioner Nancy Leppink on a party-line vote.

Bishop and other commissioners could come up for confirmation or dismissal as early as next month as the state Legislature is again expected to return to the Capitol for a special session to weigh extending the peacetime emergency to deal with COVID-19. The committees didn't issue a decision or recommendation about the confirmation on Monday.

At the outset of the hearing, Republicans voiced concerns about how the agency had regulated businesses' emissions and how leaders had brought forth a proposal to re-write state rules to require auto manufacturers that sell in the state to deliver more electric and hybrid vehicles.

“None of our folks know that you’re still going full bore down the railroad track with this implementation,” Sen. Carrie Ruud, R-Breezy Point, said of the proposed rule change.

And Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen said he was concerned that lawmakers didn't have a stronger voice in the debate about rulemaking.

“The Legislature should be playing a bigger role on something that is so so potentially big when it comes to business,” Ingebrigtsen said.

Bishop said hearings around the state were set to take place as the state considers revising the standard and she said those would take place in more areas of the state to allow for a variety of perspectives. And she made the case to senators that they should grant her confirmation.

"I should be expected to defend my work as commissioner and talk about areas where we can improve and I think you hit on that today," Bishop said. "I accepted this job knowing it would be a big challenge and that there are challenges facing our state and with our environment so I gladly accepted that and I expect to be challenged every day, otherwise I wouldn't have taken this job."

Democrats on the panel thanked Bishop for her work during her first year and a half in the post and cited successes in cracking down on pollution at White Bear Township-based Water Gremlin and Northern Metal Recycling in Becker, Minn. And they voiced concerns about the way Republicans approached the discussion.

"A lot has been said about this being a performance review but it really seems to be kind of a curated list of complaints and a long effort to scold you for that don't politically meet with the muster of the majority party," Sen. Scott Dibble, D-Minneapolis, said. "And I think that's a shame because I think you are to be commended and the governor is to be commended for bringing someone of your level of quality and experience."

The Senate could take up Bishop's confirmation as well as the consideration of other agency heads when they return to St. Paul for a special legislative session or the 2021 legislative session.