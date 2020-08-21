DULUTH -- Vice President Mike Pence will campaign in Duluth on Friday on behalf of the ticket he shares with President Donald Trump.

Pence will appear at the Clure Public Marine Terminal, the terminal operated by the Duluth Seaway Port Authority.

Pence is scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m., a Trump campaign news release said. Gates open at 10:30 a.m. for general admission attendance, closing at noon.

Pence will leave Duluth to attend an event in Traverse City, Mich., later Friday afternoon.

Pence last came to Duluth two years ago this month, when he spoke at Industrial Weldors and Machinists in West Duluth, promising to bring copper/nickel mining to the Iron Range.

Pence will come to Duluth on the heels of next week's Republican National Convention, during which he'll speak Wednesday. Trump is expected to accept the Republican nomination in a speech from the White House on Thursday night, just hours before Pence comes to Duluth.

Trump and Pence will be on the ballot against Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the Nov. 3 general election.