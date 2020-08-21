BEMIDJI, Minn. — As action related to Enbridge's proposed Line 3 replacement was taken in the state's capital, a candidate for the U.S. Senate was talking up the project with supporters in Bemidji, Minn.

During a Wednesday, Aug. 19, visit, Republican Jason Lewis held a town hall event to answer questions about the project and declare his support for the work. Enbridge's proposed project will replace the existing Line 3 pipeline with a new one.

The original pipeline was installed in 1968 and is running at 50% capacity. Enbridge is planning to replace it with a pipeline that would move 760,000 barrels of oil per day from Alberta, Canada, through Minnesota, to a terminal in Superior, Wis.

According to information from Enbridge, the project is estimated at $2.6 billion and would create about 4,200 jobs.

On Tuesday evening, the night before Lewis spoke in Bemidji, the Minnesota Department of Commerce announced it would file an appeal to the project, alleging the state's Public Utilities Commission erred in granting Enbridge a certificate of need for the project. Department officials backed the decision by saying the commission shouldn't have granted the certificate in February because Enbridge didn't introduce a long-range demand forecast.

This is the third appeal made by the Commerce Department. Following the announcement, the move was met by praise from tribal leaders and environmental groups, while Republican lawmakers and labor unions shared their disapproval.

"We've been supporting Line 3 from the get-go," Lewis said. "This has been the most extensive environmental impact statement in Minnesota history. The PUC has voted twice for a certificate of need. No one is talking about a new pipeline anywhere, we're talking about replacing a dilapidated pipeline built in 1968 that is running at 50% capacity."

The first certificate of need was passed by the PUC in 2018. The commission approved another certificate in February this year to accommodate a revised environmental review.

As state lawmaker Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, spoke Wednesday, he was interrupted by a couple of protesters. One of the individuals said building the pipeline is a violation of Native American treaty rights.

In a statement directly from Enbridge on the latest appeal, the company said "The Line 3 replacement project has undergone six years of process, more than 70 public meetings, numerous comment periods, and a 13,500-page environmental impact statement. The project's EIS certificate of need and route permit were all recently reaffirmed by the PUC based on the substantial evidence in the record that this project is needed."

Lewis is running to defeat U.S. Sen. Tina Smith. Formerly the Minnesota lieutenant governor, Smith was appointed to the Senate seat by former Gov. Mark Dayton and won a special election in 2018 to complete the term.