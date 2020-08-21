BEMIDJI -- A program helmed by community members to improve child care in the area has made several advances but leaders say more work remains.

At the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, organizers of the Bemidji Area Rural Child Care Innovation Program gave a presentation on the project's background and the progress it's made so far. According to the presentation, the program was granted to the area by the organization First Children's Finance, which receives funding from the Department of Human Services.

Community leaders submitted their application in November 2018 and were approved for the Rural Child Care Innovation Program the next month. In 2019, the program conducted a data gathering effort that found a shortage of 747 child care slots in the Bemidji area. Community organizers also conducted a survey with 238 parents, 44 providers and 20 employees.

The survey results showed that 28% of respondents withdrew from the workforce or declined employment due to child care shortages. Additionally, 49% of survey respondents reported that child care concerns affected their family planning. Providers in the survey noted challenges such as low pay, a lack of benefits, several regulations to meet, long hours and a perceived lack of appreciation.

To turn around the latter challenge, one of the first steps the program took was to hold a child care provider appreciation event in March 2019.

During their presentation Tuesday, BARCCIP organizers Anne Lindseth and Erin Echternach discussed seven goals the program focused on in the past year. They included:

Coordinating a child care provider group to plan ongoing training, education and networking opportunities.

The creation of a mentor network for new providers.

Providing education to businesses in offering child care.

Developing a resource guide for new providers, including business planning support. Through a partnership with Beltrami County, the guide was added to the county's social services website.

A review of regulations which led to support for new legislation to give providers more flexibility. With input from BARCCIP, an amendment has been introduced by Districts 2 and 5 Sens. Paul Utke, R-Park Rapids and Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids.

The creation of an annual appreciation event for child care providers.

Establishing a comprehensive website for area providers at bemidjichildcare.org.

"It's been an 18-month process so far and we're not done," Echternach said. "There's still a lot that has to be done surrounding child care and increasing the slots we have available to our parents in the community."

"We'd love to create many new slots in the community, but another important piece of this is keeping the child care providers that we have," Lindseth said. "We want them to continue to be in business."

Moving forward, organizers said an important point of emphasis will be on infant care. The Bemidji area has 226 infant slots available for working families, while there were 887 births in Bemidji in 2019. Along with working to improve infancy care, the BARCCIP will continue supporting the amendment introduced at the Legislature.

"Ultimately, we still have an infant crisis in our area," Lindseth said. "This is a huge area where we need to put our focus on. So, while we continue to work for legislative changes, we still need to come together as a community and address this need."