Parkers Prairie Police Chief Chris Barton had been on paid administrative leave since June 26 after the complaint was made, City Clerk Beth Wussow confirmed Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Wussow said she was the one who received the verbal complaint. She brought it to Mayor Kevin Birkholz, and she and the mayor, who comprise the city’s personnel committee, decided to place the chief on leave so an investigation could take place. The city hired Twin Cities-based law firm Iverson Reuvers Condon to investigate and has been billed just over $24,500 so far for their work, Wussow said.

The city provided few details about the complaint, but a separation agreement signed by Barton and the city cited harassment allegations against him.

The Parkers Prairie City Council voted Monday to accept Barton's resignation. There was no disciplinary action, and the city agreed to pay him $4,500 as long as he doesn’t withdraw from the agreement. Barton has until Sept. 1 to withdraw.

Barton was hired by the city in July 2006 and served as its police chief for not quite two years, Wussow said.