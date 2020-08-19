OGEMA, Minn. — White Earth voters Tuesday, Aug. 19, overwhelmingly approved a referendum directing the Tribal Council to look into the production, regulation and distribution of medical marijuana on the reservation. The final vote was 87% in favor and 13% opposed.

There were 1,144 votes cast on the medical marijuana referendum, which was open to all White Earth voters. The yes vote is binding and requires the Tribal Council to act on the measure.

Also Tuesday, incumbent Eugene “Umsy” Tibbetts was defeated by Cheryl “Annie” Jackson in the race for District 3 committee on the White Earth Tribal Council.

The final tally was 424 votes (53%) for Jackson and 370 votes (47%) for Tibbetts.

White Earth Tribal Chairman Michael Fairbanks won more than 57% of the vote in the June 9 primary election, earning him a four-year term in office without the need to compete in Tuesday’s general election.