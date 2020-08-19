BEMIDJI -- Republican candidate for U.S. Senate and former Congressman Jason Lewis is stopping by Bemidji Wednesday evening for a town hall about Enbridge's Line 3 replacement project.

Scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at the DoubleTree Inn, 115 Lake Shore Drive, the event will open with Lewis discussing his position followed by a question and answer session. Lewis has expressed support for the Line 3 project in the past.

Lewis served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2016-2018, serving Minnesota District 2. Before his time as a member of the House, Lewis had a career as a talk radio host.

Enbridge is seeking to replace the existing Line 3 with a new pipeline to carry 760,000 barrels of oil per day from Alberta, Canada, to a terminal in Superior, Wis.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Commerce, with support from Gov. Tim Walz, announced its intention to file an appeal Wednesday arguing the state's Public Utilities Commission erred in granting the project a certificate of need earlier this year. According to Enbridge press material, the project would be a $2.6 billion investment.