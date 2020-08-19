BEMIDJI -- Beltrami County Commissioners were given an update on funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act Tuesday.

In total, the county received $5.88 million from the federal CARES legislation. According to County Administrator Kay Mack, when the funding was provided, a committee was established to distribute the fund with representatives from several departments involved.

In her presentation, Mack said the CARES funding has gone to the following expenses:

Acquisition and distribution of protective supplies for staff.

Disinfection of public areas and facilities.

Payroll for public safety, public health, human services, maintenance and any staff dedicated to mitigation or response.

Food and/or prescription drug delivery to residents.

Improvements to telework capabilities for public employees to enable compliance with precautions.

Providing sick and family leave to employees for compliance.

Maintaining County Jail operations.

Facility projects including the addition of sneeze guards, dividers, signage and traffic flow stands.

"They have to be expenditures related to the public health emergency," Mack said. "We can't, say, build our fund balance back up. It has to be things incurred because of the pandemic. It also has to be things not accounted for in our most recent budget, approved in December."

Data shared with commissioners Tuesday also broke down the amounts of expenditures and expected expenditures going to different needs.

Public Health measures, $557,600.

Payroll, $726,406.

Measures to comply with health mandates, $4.4 million.

Economic support for businesses, $200,000.

"I'm really proud of the work that this team did," Mack said. "They've been very intentional that this county be as whole as it can through CARES funding. That's our first and foremost priority in using the funds."