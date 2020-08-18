One of the first orders of business during the meeting was to swear in Josh Peterson, who last week defeated Jaime Thibodeaux 224-145 in a special election to represent Ward 2. Peterson, 39, took the oath of office at City Hall Monday and will now hold the seat through 2022.

In the role, Peterson succeeds Mike Beard, who resigned from the seat in January, citing health reasons. Originally, the special election had been set for May 12, but because of a scheduling error, the race was pushed back to August. Outside of his role as an elected official, Peterson is the executive director of Visit Bemidji.

After Peterson was sworn in, the council approved a resolution officially encouraging Minnesota lawmakers to pass a bonding bill if a special session is held in September. The Legislature failed to pass such a bill in its regular session and two earlier special session.

The city is especially hopeful for a bonding bill this year as it has requested funding assistance for a water treatment plant project. The project is now underway and once finished, the plant will remove chemicals once used in fire fighting foams from the city water wells near the Bemidji Regional Airport. Set to be built in two phases, the project will cost an estimated $14 million.

Another resolution approved Monday was to suspend the enforcement of city firearms, bows and hunting ordinances during the 2020 Minnesota hunting season. The move will allow residents recently annexed into the city from Northern Township to continue hunting and trapping wild game on their property.

Any hunting and trapping conducting, though, must follow state Department of Natural Resources rules. This includes hunting small game, except waterfowl, as well as trapping beaver, mink, otter and muskrat. The resolution will also allow Canada goose hunting, except on Lake Bemidji, the Mississippi River and Stump Lake. Additionally, deer hunting during muzzleloader season, as well as deer and bear hunting by archery will be granted.

The council also took action Monday by approving recommendations from the city's Public Works Department. The first recommendation was to approve a quote of $31,490 to extend a sewer main, which will serve new developments. The project will take place in an area bordered by 22nd Street Northwest, 23rd Street, Irvine Avenue and Park Avenue.

Along with serving new developments, the extension will also allow the city to abandon another main in the area that has caused maintenance problems. When including engineering and inspection costs, the total comes to $36,000.

The second recommendation approved was to award a $53,580.80 quote to Reierson Construction to replace a sanitary sewer main near Arch Lane in southwest Bemidji near Lake Irving. Nearly 160 feet of existing sanitary sewer main is currently sagging, which can cause water and solids to settle in the pipe and cause back-ups. As a result, it needs to be dug up and replaced.

Because the area also experiences storm water flooding, the project will also include the installation of a culvert under the road. When including engineering and inspection, the total comes to $59,000.