BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji City Council will be met by both resolutions to take action on and recommendations from staff Monday.

The council's meeting, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., will begin with a resolution pointed at the Legislature. The proposed resolution would encourage Minnesota lawmakers to pass a bonding bill in the September 2020 special session.

The Legislature failed to pass a bonding bill in the regular session, as well as both earlier special sessions. Bemidji is especially in need of funding in such legislation, as the city has requested dollars to assist in the building of a water treatment plant now under construction.

The other proposed resolution would suspend enforcement of the city firearms, bows and hunting ordinance during the 2020 Minnesota hunting season. The resolution is based on a request from newly annexed citizens in northern Bemidji to allow for hunting and trapping wild game on their property to continue.

If the resolution is approved, hunters will need to conform with the state's special hunting regulations for the Bemidji Game Refuge.

The two recommendations for the council come from the Bemidji Public Works Department, with both related to sewer projects. The first is in an area bordered by 22nd Street Northwest, 23rd Street, Irvine Avenue and Park Avenue.

The city is planning to extend a sewer main, which will be able to serve new developments in the area. The project will also allow the city to abandon another main in the same area that has caused maintenance problems.

The council will consider a low quote of $31,490 from Sparky's Construction. If approved, the total cost will come to $36,000 when including engineering and inspection.

The other project is to correct a sag which was discovered in about 160 feet of PVC sanitary sewer main. This issue causes water and solids to settle in the main and causes back-ups.

The pipe needs to be dug up and replaced. Additionally, the area, located by Arch Lane in southwest Bemidji near Lake Irving, experiences storm water flooding.

As a result, the project would also add a center line culvert under the road.

The low quote of $53,580.80 is from Reierson Construction. If approved, the total will come to $59,000 when accounting for inspection and engineering.

Funding for the project would be split, with $25,000 from the sanitary sewer fund and $34,000 from the storm water utility fund.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Monday evening and can be viewed on the city's website.