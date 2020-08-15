“So gross,” she said, looking around at the piles of garbage in the garage, the hole in a bedroom wall and a broken window. After months of trying, Styer had finally obtained a court order evicting the tenants who had refused to leave her Villard home.

The single mother, 26, and her 7-year-old daughter have been living in her mother’s two-bedroom apartment in Alexandria while her case languished in the Pope County courthouse, on hold for months after Gov. Tim Walz blocked most evictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Walz’s orders to stop evictions were intended to prevent a destabilizing wave of homelessness in the wake of the massive job loss related to the coronavirus pandemic. Since March, landlords have not been allowed to evict tenants because they didn’t pay. Until this month, the only grounds they could use for eviction was if the tenant seriously endangered the safety of other tenants.

Styer said the effects of Walz’s order on her and her daughter were “huge.”

“Left me and my daughter homeless,” she said. “Gave somebody the right to my home and they didn’t deserve it.”

Rent payments dip slightly

As the economy ground to a halt in March, employers began laying off employees at the highest levels since the Great Depression. Tens of thousands of workers each day were filing for unemployment in Minnesota.

The executive order on evictions was one of a number of orders Walz issued as the coronavirus death toll mounted in the state.

The order did not excuse tenants from paying rent, meaning that tenants could be held responsible for back rent once landlords can file evictions again. Rent collection has fallen slightly from a year ago, but most tenants have been paying rent, according to statistics from the Minnesota Multi Housing Association. The association, which represents landlords, said a survey of 30,000 market-rate units found the biggest decline in rent payments came in what it calls Class C housing, which is older housing units occupied by lower-income tenants. From August 2019 to August 2020, the rate of rent collected fell from 94% to 88%.

Tenant advocates in northwestern Minnesota also say that landlord-tenant disputes have been up from previous years, but not much.

“I’ve certainly had some clients that have called and said my landlord says I have to be out by tomorrow, my landlord says they’re going to turn off my utilities,” said Sarah K. Moore, supervising attorney for the Alexandria office of Legal Services of Northwest Minnesota. “This is not unusual, but I have had some more of that.”

Many landlords and tenants have no idea that the governor ceased evictions based on nonpayment of rent, she said.

“If I’ve told that to 10 people, to nine of those, that was a surprise,” she said. “They didn’t know there was a suspension.”

Still, tenant advocates say they fear that a wave of evictions will hit Minnesota once the governor’s executive order lifts, especially given the uncertainty over future unemployment payments.

“There may be literally a race to the courthouse by landlords to file evictions,” Moore said. “Everything we’ve seen from the state is there’s not going to be any sort of grace period. This could change but what we’ve heard is once it ends, it ends.”

The Minnesota Multi Housing Association called these concerns a “false narrative attempting to create unnecessary panic,” even as it called for Walz’ moratorium to wind down and acknowledged that the uncertainty over unemployment support could hurt rental payments in future months. A spokesman pointed out that there is also $100 million available to help Minnesotans who may have fallen behind in their rent because of the coronavirus.

Waiting since March

In mid- 2019, Styer’s employer at the time offered to let her rent a house close to the job site. She jumped at the chance, and looked around for someone who could rent her own house so she could pay the mortgage.

She met Diane Richardson on Facebook. Richardson said she and her teenage daughter were looking for a place to live.

“She claimed she was in this abusive relationship she was trying to get out of and they were living in a hotel,” Styer said. “I felt really sorry for them.”

Styer had never been a landlord before. She didn’t know how to do background checks. If she had, she would have found that Richardson had been evicted multiple times in Douglas and Pope counties. She allowed Richardson to move in without a written agreement and without a damage deposit.

Before long, Styer realized that a man was living there also. She later learned that it was Brian Richardson, Diane’s husband.

The Richardsons paid the $900 monthly rent each month through February. However, at the end of February, they complained that the furnace wasn’t working correctly. When she went to check on it, she told the court, she discovered that the tenants had changed the locks and wouldn’t let her in.

Both sides went to court on March 16. However, the Richardsons disputed Styer’s account and the judge postponed a decision so both sides could gather evidence.

That delayed the case so that it got caught up in Walz’s executive order.

Styer said she had been waiting for help since then. She ended up leaving her job, and she had to give up the rental house that went along with it, so she wanted to move back into the Villard house. She had to board her three dogs elsewhere because she has no room for them in her mother’s apartment. She also had to store her belongings in a storage unit because she has nowhere to put them.

Based on her attorney’s advice, she gave her tenants 24-hour notice in July that she was going to enter her house. When she got there, she had to break in.

It did not go well. According to a report from a Pope County sheriff’s deputy, Richardson called law enforcement saying someone was trying to break into her house.

However, Styer had already notified the sheriff’s office of her intent, the report said. The deputy went to the house, where Richardson began “yelling and screaming” to get an ambulance as her husband was having a heart attack in the bathroom. An ambulance brought him to the hospital, and after he was released, he accused Styer of stealing his nitroglycerin pills and failing to leave them a key for the new locks. He wanted to file a theft report, but the sheriff’s office declined.

A win in court

In July, Walz changed his order to allow evictions in cases where the tenants had significantly damaged property, effective Aug. 4. It also allowed evictions in situations where homeowners wanted to move back into their homes.

Armed with before and after pictures of her home, Styer landed a court date in Pope County for Aug. 10. The Richardsons didn’t appear and Styer’s attorney, Doug Hegg of Alexandria, told the judge that they had been seen that weekend moving items out of the house. The judge issued the eviction order as well as restitution of $5,760.

Styer will have to sue in small claims court to recover damages to her home.