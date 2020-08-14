BEMIDJI -- The field of candidates running in local races was narrowed to 10 on Tuesday with residents casting their votes for the November hopefuls.

The race receiving the most votes was the mayoral contest, with six candidates competing. Jorge Prince earned 959 votes in the primary and Michael Meehlhause received 453, advancing them on to the November General Election. They earned the top slots ahead of Mark Thorson with 396 votes, John Henningsgaard with 356, Robert Elliott with 115 and Ivan Smith with 58.

In total, 2,337 Bemidji residents voted in the mayoral primary. In comments following the primary, both hopefuls for Bemidji mayor thanked the voters.

"Thank you so very much to everyone who came out and voted for me," said Prince in a Facebook video. "I heard you loud and clear yesterday, you voted for a new vision for Bemidji, one that involves solving our many city issues. I understand the level of trust you've placed in me, and I look forward to being on the ballot in November."

Prince, who ran for mayor in 2014, is the chief financial officer for LaValley Industries. Meehlhause, meanwhile, is the current Ward 1 City Council member and an academic advisor at TrekNorth School.

"I want to thank everyone who got out to vote and voted for me," Meehlhause said. "It's an honor to be one of the final two. I want to give a shout out to the other candidates who ran, too, because it's really good to see a lot of people interested in getting involved in public service.

"I'm looking forward to finding ways to meet with people in the next few months and talking about my experience that I bring having been on the council for the last eight years and how I can continue working with the community," said Meehlhause.

Another city race with several candidates was the primary for Bemidji Ward 1, which had five competitors. Earning the top spot was Audrey Thayer with 151 votes, followed by Joe Gould with 67, Adam Hellquist with 32, Laura Fairbanks with 27 and Ryan Enger with 14. Both front-runners are educators, with Thayer being an instructor at Leech Lake Tribal College and Gould working as a teacher at Voyageurs Expeditionary School. Ward 1 had 291 voters participate in the primary.

"All the candidates were awesome, I appreciated getting to know all of them," Thayer said. "Ultimately, I'm grateful to the voters. I'm now looking forward to the general, I'm already visiting in the community safely and listening to what the community wants."

"My main takeaways are that I want to thank people for voting," Gould said. "I'm happy to see that people are voting and are excited to do so. I think people appreciate that an educator is running and it looks like people are responsive to my 15-plus years of state and local government experience."

Out of the three primaries for council seats, Ward 3 had the highest turnout with 611 voters. Incumbent Ron Johnson finished first with 371 votes, followed by Greg Kuhn with 152 and Paul Wiese with 88. Johnson is a five-term council member and promotion manager at Lakeland PBS. Kuhn, meanwhile, is an asset manager at Peterson Sheet Metal.

"I was pretty excited to see we had a good turnout for the primary," Johnson said. "I know there are a lot of people in my ward and with COVID, it's pretty hard to get out and meet all the new residents, but I was able to connect with them through direct mail and I'm looking forward to the general election."

While speaking to the Pioneer, Kuhn said, "I'd like to thank everyone for coming out and supporting me. I have a lot of work ahead of me. I have some new tennis shoes so I can start walking and meeting people."

In Bemidji Ward 5, 532 citizens voted, with the incumbent Nancy Erickson earning first place with 241, followed by Don Heinonen with 165 and Ernest Oppegaard-Peltier III with 126. Erickson, who's served 16 years on the council, is a retired accountant, while Heinonen is a shop fleet manager for a fiber optic company.

"I'm excited to have prevailed in the primaries," Erickson said. "I appreciate everybody who took the time and effort to go out and vote, I appreciate the support."

"I want to thank the supporters who supported me," Heinonen said. "My opponent is going on the fact that she has experience on the council. My thoughts are that I'm just as experienced. I've been going to council meetings for over seven years and have been involved with the Parks and Trails Commission and the Charter Commission. So, I think I'm experienced as any council person could be."

At the county level, the only primary was for District 5. In that race, 1,436 votes were cast, with incumbent Jim Lucachick earning 880 votes, followed by Mike Bredon with 295 and Christian Taylor-Johnson with 261.

"I was hoping that I would be successful," said Lucachick, a self-employed architect. "Now Mr. Bredon is going to move forward into the general election and we'll find out if he can step up to be a county commissioner."

In his comments to the Pioneer, Bredon said, "I'm extremely encouraged, humbled and determined. Running alongside Christian was an honor, he ran a really brilliant campaign.

"I'm excited, having that amount of people come out and give me their vote was an experience I've never had before and it made me feel even more connected to the community," Bredon said.