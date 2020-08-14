BEMIDJI -- A total of 6,643 Beltrami County residents voted in Tuesday's primary, with the majority of them doing so by mail-in and absentee ballots.

According to County Auditor-Treasurer JoDee Treat, there were 3,464 citizens voting by mail or absentee, and 3,179 residents voting at polling places. Treat said the number of mail-in and absentee ballots processed by her department was nearly three times more than usual.

"We had quite a few more absentee and mail ballots than we've had in the past," Treat said. "There was a lot more work in our office processing those ballots. Then election night precincts came in and those were processed and added to what we had counted."

Treat said after Tuesday's primary, ballots postmarked by Tuesday that arrived up to a day before the canvassing day were also allowed. As a result, Treat said nearly 200 more ballots arrived after the primary.

When the November General Election gets closer, Treat said her office will be able to start counting ballots earlier.

"For the General Election, we can start counting ballots one week ahead of time," Treat said. "So, we can count all of the absentees that have come in to a certain point, then store those results. Then, on election night, we'll finish counting the rest of our absentees. I anticipate we'll be processing quite a few ballots before Nov. 3."

On the ballots processed Tuesday, the only statewide race for residents to participate in was for Minnesota's United States Senator.

On the Democratic-Farmer-Labor party side, Tina Smith received 2,752 votes in Beltrami County, followed by Paula Overby and Steve Carlson both earning 180, Ahmad Hassan receiving 131 and Christopher Lovell Seymore getting 57. In total, 3,300 Beltrami County residents voted on the DFL side.

On the Republican side, Jason Lewis earned 1,844 votes from Beltrami County residents, followed by John Berman with 232, Cynthia Gail with 187, James Reibestein with 120 and Bob Carney Jr. with 105. Together, there were 2,488 GOP votes in the primary.

Smith, the incumbent, is Minnesota's former lieutenant governor. Appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton, Smith won a special election in 2018 to complete the Senate term. Lewis, meanwhile, is the former representative for Minnesota Congressional District 2 from 2016-2018 who had a career in radio.

As Beltrami County includes sections of both Congressional Districts 7 and 8, residents also participated in those races. For District 7, Collin Peterson received 1,418 votes on the DFL side, followed by Alycia Gruenhagen with 495, and Stephen Emery with 187. There were 2,100 DFL votes in District 7, where Peterson is the incumbent and has been in office since 1991.

For the GOP side, Michelle Fischbach earned 738 votes, followed by Dave Hughes with 386, Noel Collis with 152, Jayesun Sherman with 41 and William Louwagie with 20. There were 1,337 Beltrami County GOP votes for District 7. Peterson's opponent, Fischbach, served as lieutenant governor from 2018-2019 and was a member of the Minnesota Senate from 1997-2018.

In District 8, Quinn Nystrom, a Baxter City Council member who ran for the Minnesota House of Representatives in 2016, went unchallenged in the primary for the DFL ticket. She received 921 votes in Beltrami County.

The incumbent for District 8, Pete Stauber, earned 1,332 votes in the GOP primary from Beltrami County residents, far ahead of the challenger Harry Welty with 61 votes. There were 1,393 Beltrami County votes in that GOP primary. A former St. Louis County Commissioner, Stauber was elected to his current seat in 2018.

In all of the races for federal offices, the county results reflected the direction of the whole state, as Smith, Lewis, Peterson, Fischbach, Nystrom and Stauber all won.