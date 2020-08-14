BEMIDJI -- Another Bemidji resident has entered the race for Bemidji's at large seat, bringing the number of candidates competing for the position to four.

Roger Schmidt, 75, filed for the seat last week. Originally born and raised 25 miles north of the city on a family farm, Schmidt and his family moved to Bemidji in the 1960s. After graduating from BSU, Schmidt worked as an educator for more than 30 years, including 27 at the Red Lake School District.

While speaking to the Pioneer, Schmidt said he felt now was the right time to run for office.

"I've been active in a lot of different things and I thought now I'd have the spare time to take on another public office," Schmidt said. "I served seven years on the Bemidji School Board, so I'm used to doing these kinds of things."

The at large seat was vacated in June, when Jim Thompson resigned because of health reasons. Because Thompson was elected in 2018, the winner of the special election will hold the office through 2022.

The other candidates in the race are 34-year-old Daniel Jourdain, an employment specialist for the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, 75-year-old Dave Larson, a retired architect, and 74-year-old Linda Lemmer, who is now retired from working in vocational rehabilitation services for the state. The special election will be held Nov. 3. If no candidate earns more than 50%, the top two finishers will go on to a follow up election in February 2021.

For Schmidt, one of the reasons he's running is to be involved with the city as it changes.

"There's a lot of positive things going on in Bemidji," Schmidt said. "New buildings, new businesses coming in and out. I wanted to be part of that."

Schmidt also said his work as a superintendent has given him experience on how to handle the financial aspects of the role.

The race for the at large seat is one of two special elections for the city in 2020. The other took place for Ward 2 on Tuesday, where Josh Peterson defeated Jaime Thibodeaux, 224-145.