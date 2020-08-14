BEMIDJI -- After more than six months, the residents of Bemidji Ward 2 will have a representative on the City Council again.

In Tuesday's special election, Josh Peterson defeated Jaime Thibodeaux 224-145 for the seat, which he will now hold through 2022. Peterson, 39, is the executive director of Visit Bemidji. Previously, he worked for Lakeland PBS News. His opponent, Thibodeaux, is a 38-year-old environmental ecologist.

"I'm excited to get to work on Monday right away, I'm ready to share the thoughts and concerns of the people of Ward 2," Peterson said. "It's been a long time for the people of Ward 2 to not have a voice at the city council table."

Peterson, who will be sworn in on Monday, will fill the seat that has been vacant since Mike Beard resigned in January, citing health reasons. Beard was elected to the seat in 2018, where he defeated Thibodeaux, 397-356.

In February, the council ordered the special election for May 12. However, because of a scheduling error related to the filing period, the election was pushed back to be held on the same day as the August primary.

This race is one of two special elections taking place for the city in 2020. The other is for the at large seat on the council, as Jim Thompson, who was elected in 2018, resigned for health reasons in June.

With the filing period now closed, participants in that election include Daniel Jourdain, Dave Larson, Linda Lemmer and Roger Schmidt. That race will be decided on the day of the General Election on Nov. 3.