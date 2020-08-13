The events are part of a counter-programming strategy aimed at drawing attention away from the Democratic National Convention, which opens next week in Milwaukee, according to a report from NBC News.

Although the Trump campaign has not yet released any details on the visits, Minnesota Democrats wasted no time in dismissing the visit as a “desperate publicity stunt and a distraction” in a statement from DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin.

“If Trump wants to understand why voters in Minnesota will be voting for Vice President Biden, Senator Harris and DFLers at every level, he should watch our Convention,” Martin said in a Wednesday evening news release. “The voices of ordinary Americans he’s hurt from communities across the country will be front and center.”