ST. PAUL — Election officials around the state on Thursday, Aug. 13, continued counting hundreds of absentee ballots that trickled in following Tuesday's primary contests.

The Secretary of State's Office set a midnight deadline to finish reporting the election results and anticipated a complete listing of the outcome would be available early Friday. The secretary is also set to announce the rate of voter turnout in the primary contests.

The state saw a swell in demand for absentee ballots amid the COVID-19 pandemic and hundreds of thousands cast their ballots by mail. And that caused expected delays in getting a complete count on statewide and regional races around the state.

Despite that, national news outlets were able to call almost all U.S. Senate and Congressional contests with certainty on Tuesday night, Aug. 11. Incumbents and party-endorsed candidates fared well in their match-ups and winners quickly pivoted their focus to November's general election.