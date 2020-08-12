DULUTH — Incumbent U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber was on his way to claiming a commanding primary win and the GOP nomination in the 8th Congressional District on Tuesday, Aug. 11, outpointing Duluth's Harry Welty, 93.58% to 6.42%, with 71% of 802 precincts reporting following the close of primary polls.

Stauber's dominant win was a repeat of 2018, when he beat Welty with 89.9% of the votes to Welty's 10%.

"I am humbled by the overwhelming stamp of approval tonight," Stauber said in a statement. "But we still have much work to do as I continue fighting for our way of life and getting people back to work, so we can safely and responsibly get this economy moving again and ensure freedom, hope, and prosperity for all Americans."

A first-term congressman and retired Duluth police officer from Hermantown, Stauber has developed a strong reputation among conservatives for his support of President Donald Trump and advocacy for law enforcement, small business and the mining and logging industries.

Only the second Republican to represent the 8th District since the 1940s, he'll look to cement the district's status as a Republican enclave in the general election Nov. 3, when he'll face Democratic-Farmer-Labor nominee Quinn Nystrom, of Baxter.

Running on primary ballots unopposed, Nystrom waltzed to the DFL nomination.

"I look forward to the general election and, more importantly, getting to work to lower health care and prescription drug costs for Minnesotans," she said. "We need a representative who will stand up for the people in our district, not their corporate donors.”

At Thomson Town Hall, just south of Duluth, Esko voters weighed in on the 8th District race to come.

"I think she'd be the best thing for the Northland," retired school teacher Jan Koivisto, 65, said of Nystrom, citing her environmental and human rights stances.

Dan Mertes, 44, an electrical technician at the prison in Duluth, chose Stauber, saying he likes everything Stauber stands for, including his proposed legislation to bring medication manufacturing to the U.S. and out of China.

"He's all about jobs and keeping the mines going on the Iron Range," Mertes said. "He also has Christian values I align with."

Chris Lagraves, 45, works in loss prevention, and chose Stauber, too, their paths having crossed professionally.

"I know him," Lagraves said. "Every time I've had a problem or an issue, he was always there to help out. You call him and 10 minutes later he calls back."

The 8th District runs from the Canadian border to the exurbs surrounding the Twin Cities. And while Duluth, a liberal bastion, is its largest city, smaller cities and rural communities swung the district to Trump in 2016.

Congressman @PeteStauber fights for the hard-working people of Northeastern Minnesota! A former professional hockey player, Pete knows how to win. He stands for Law Enforcement, Small Business and our Vets. Pete has my Complete and Total Endorsement! #MN08 https://t.co/hu99hpOvbZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020

Stauber bills himself as a protector of "our way of life" — a mantra that is taking on greater meaning as the district moves from blue to red. Stauber seized on precious metals mining during his first election and has become a staunch advocate, exciting Iron Rangers who are eager to diversify their mining output beyond taconite iron ore.

"I believe in protecting who we are and what we believe in — our economic drivers and all that encompasses," Stauber said earlier this summer. "It's across the whole distinct; it’s our way of life."

Stauber has condemned multiple Democratic congresswomen throughout his term, including 4th District Rep. Betty McCollum, 5th District Rep. Ilhan Omar and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, all of whom Stauber believes are targeting mining and policing in ways that would undermine his district.

This summer, Stauber was appointed to serve on the House Natural Resources Committee, to which he'd been summoned to testify before to help defend mining.

"Misguided attacks on our key economic drivers are at an all-time high, and this committee appointment will enable a direct role in the legislative process surrounding these issues for myself and my constituents," he said at the time of his appointment in late July.

Stauber will try to become the first Republican to repeat since William Pittenger won reelection in 1944. Pittenger, a Duluth attorney, served several, but not always consecutive, terms in Congress beginning in 1929.

Prior to Stauber, Republican Chip Cravaack served one term from 2011-12, breaking up a Democratic dominant seat long held by the late Jim Oberstar. Rick Nolan later defeated Cravaack, returning the seat to the Democrats for three terms until Stauber's win over DFL challenger Joe Radinovich in 2018.

Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis candidate Judith Schwartzbacker, running unopposed on the ballot for her party's nomination, also won handily.