BEMIDJI -- Beltrami County District 5 incumbent Commissioner Jim Lucachick will take on Mike Bredon in November.

Results from Tuesday's primary show Lucachick and Bredon finishing ahead of another challenger, Christian Taylor-Johnson. Lucachick finished first with 866, followed by Bredon with 283 and Taylor-Johnson with 250.

A three-term commissioner seeking a fourth, Lucachick, 60, is a self-employed architect who has lived in Beltrami County since 1989.

Bredon, meanwhile, is a 38-year-old working in the videography field. He's also a board member for the Nameless Coalition for the Homeless.