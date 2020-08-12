BEMIDJI -- The race to determine Bemidji's next mayor was narrowed during Tuesday's primary.

With all precincts reporting, Jorge Prince and Michael Meehlhause were leading the four other candidates in the race earning 944 votes and 428 votes respectively. The other four in the primary were John Henningsgaard, Robert Elliott, Mark Thorson and Ivan Smith.

Earning 393 votes was Thorson, followed by Henningsgaard with 341, Elliott with 113 and Smith with 57

With their finishes Tuesday, Prince and Meehlhause will go on to the General Election on Nov. 3. The winner of that contest will succeed Bemidji Mayor Rita Albrecht, who isn't running for re-election as she's seeking the Minnesota State Senate District 5 seat on the Democratic-Farmer-Labor party ticket.

Prince is the Chief Financial Officer for LaValley Industries, and is making his second bid for Bemidji Mayor. Meehlhause, meanwhile, is the current Ward 1 Council member and an academic advisor at Trek North School.