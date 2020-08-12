According to results, Josh Peterson defeated Jaime Thibodeaux 224-140 for the position. The special election for the ward was called after former Council member Mike Beard resigned from the position in January, citing health reasons.

Originally, the special election was set for May, but a scheduling error forced the city to move it to August. Peterson will now hold the position through 2022.

Peterson, 39, is the executive director of the convention and visitors bureau, Visit Bemidji. Thibodeaux, 38, is an environmental ecologist.