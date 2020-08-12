ST. PAUL — U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer looks to be safe in his bid for re-election in Minnesota's 6th Congressional District, having taken a commanding lead in the Tuesday, Aug. 11, primary race.

With 84% of precincts reporting shortly before 10 p.m., the incumbent congressman garnered 24,662 votes, or 87%, compared to his opponent, U.S. Army veteran Patrick Munro, who earned 3,633, or 13%.

Former television personality Tawnja Zahradka will face off against Emmer in the November general election, having run uncontested in the district's Democratic-Farmer-Labor primary.

Results are not yet final because of an influx of mail-in ballots, presumably cast by voters hoping to avoid exposure to the coronavirus. Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon, whose office oversees elections, has asked for patience as officials deal with what is expected to be a bigger-than-usual batch of mail-in ballots.

A former state lawmaker and one-time gubernatorial candidate, Emmer, of Delano, Minn., was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2015 and today serves as chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee. He has handily fought off challengers in all elections since then and, in 2018, won his re-election bid with 61% of the popular vote.

In Congress, Emmer has worked to draw attention to the mental health issues affecting agricultural communities and advocated for a more competitive health insurance marketplace to better serve consumers. In response to what some see as a rise in anti-law enforcement sentiment in the aftermath of the police-custody death of George Floyd, he also recently launched the #ThankACop campaign to highlight acts of community service by police.

He ran against Munro, of Princeton, Minn., twice before in the 2016 and 2018 primary elections, when Munro picked up 5.8% and 4.9% of the vote, respectively. A self-styled anti-globalist, Munro has made the decoupling of the U.S. economy with China's a top priority.

Zahradka, of Forest Lake, has said that bumping Emmer out of office is her "goal in life," and has so far ran a campaign favoring environmentalism and support for veterans.