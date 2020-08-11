BEMIDJI -- With a larger volume of absentee ballots expected for this year's primary because of the coronavirus pandemic, total results in local and state elections may be delayed this year.

According to a press release from Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said that unlike in normal election cycles, it may take days, or up to a week, before all of the ballots submitted are counted. Additionally, Simon said that any delays for the election are by design.

What will be known on election night, though, is the final number of absentee ballots requested by voters, how many citizens went to the polls and how many absentee ballots have been returned. Simon did add that there are variations in election results depending on local jurisdictions.

Locally, the several races will be narrowed or decided. For mayor, the candidates are:

Robert Elliot, a 40-year-old real estate broker.

John Henningsgaard, a 63-year-old retired teacher.

Michael Meehlhause, the current Ward 1 Council member and Academic Advisor at Trek North School.

Jorge Prince, 48, Chief Financial Officer of LaValley Industries.

Ivan Smith, 27, recently worked in the health care field.

Mark Thorson, owner of Mark Sand and Gravel.

Seeking the city's Ward 1 seat are the following candidates:

Ryan Enger, a 33-year-old shuttle driver at the Bemidji DoubleTree hotel and BSU student.

Laura Fairbanks, a 39-year-old BSU student studying political science.

Joe Gould, a 33-year-old teacher at Voyageurs Expeditionary School.

Adam Hellquist, a 40-year-old systems administrator in the information technology field.

Audrey Thayer, a 68-year-old Leech Lake Tribal College instructor.

A special election is being held in Bemidji Ward 2 with the following candidates:

Josh Peterson, the Executive Director of Visit Bemidji.

Jaime Thibodeaux, a 38-year-old environmental ecologist.

In Bemidji Ward 3, the candidates running in the primary are:

Incumbent Ron Johnson, 69. A five-term member of the city council and Promotion Manager at Lakeland PBS.

Greg Kuhn, a 48-year-old Asset Manager at Peterson Sheet Metal.

Paul Wiese, a 74-year-old who formerly served on the Northern Township Board.

For Ward 5, the candidates competing for spots in November are:

Incumbent Nancy Erickson, 73. A retired accountant who's served 16 years on the city council.

Don Heinonen, a 56-year-old automotive technician who's run for city council in 2014.

Ernest "Joey" Oppegaard-Peltier III, 32, political organizer.

In Beltrami County District 5, the primary contestants are:

Incumbent Jim Lucachick, 60. A three-term member of the Beltrami County board and a self-employed architect.

Mike Bredon, a 38-year-old working in the videography field.

Christian Taylor-Johnson, a 28-year-old BSU student working in the cultural resources field.

The Pioneer will report on results online as they come in, and will have more complete numbers in Saturday's edition.