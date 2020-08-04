BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners has officially set the hiring process for a new administrator in motion.

During the county board meeting Tuesday, David Drown Associates Co. Consultant Gary Weiers provided a presentation on the application material. As part of the presentation, Weiers shared the position profile, which included county statistics, demographics and the administrator's salary.

Additionally, the profile described the cities in the county, as well as Beltrami's economic vitality, healthcare options, educational opportunities and recreation activities. The profile also described position duties, goals, priorities and desired attributes.

During the meeting, commissioners asked Weiers to include rural Bemidji's Concordia Language Village, operated by Concordia College of Moorhead, to the education section. The board also agreed with Weiers on setting the qualifications at a bachelor's degree and eight years of experience, rather than requiring a master's degree.

With those changes agreed to, the board approved the administrator search process. With the approval, the following tentative schedule was established:

Candidate recruitment will take place from Aug. 5-Sept. 3. This will include posting the position, advertising it, and communicating with prospective candidates by phone and email.

On Sept. 4, applicants will be reviewed and ranked based on job related criteria. Then semifinalists will be selected.

On Sept. 15,each semifinalist will complete a video interview. Additionally, David Drown Associates will administer a work-related personality index to the semifinalists.

On Sept. 22, the commissioners will select the finalists for interviews.

By Oct. 7, background checks and intellectual profiles will be completed for candidates, which will then be presented to commissioners.

On Oct. 14, the board will interview the finalists and select a candidate for an offer.

On Oct. 15, a David Drown Associates will negotiate an agreement with the selected candidate.

Nov. 16 is when the new administrator would begin.

The selected candidate will replace Kay Mack, who's worked for the county for more than 40 years and has held the administrator role since 2012. In May, she announced her plan to retire, with the intention of working reduced hours before leaving the role by the end of the year.

The listed administrator's salary is between $111,405 and $141,565.