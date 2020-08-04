BEMIDJI -- Before the Bemidji City Council takes any action on creating a police advisory committee, the government unit is hoping to hear from constituents.

Next week, the council will hold a listening session and work meeting where it will consider what a task force related to the Bemidji Police Department would look like. To help in that process, the council is asking the public to submit answers to the following questions before the session:

Who should be on the committee and should it include former or current officers, attorneys, non-profit representatives, etc.?

Why do you think this committee is important to create?

What will the role of the committee be?

What do you see the Bemidji Police Department's role being on the committee?

What is the role of the council on the committee?

How can the committee bring value to Bemidji?

While the council is seeking responses to these questions, members also said Monday that citizens don't have to limit their comments to being strictly about the above questions.

The upcoming session comes several weeks after protests took place in Bemidji following the death of George Floyd. Floyd was a Black man who died May 25 when then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd's neck, despite repeated requests for the officer to stop.

Bemidji is just one of the communities in the state and across the country to hold demonstrations since May.

The Aug. 10 meeting was scheduled in late June by the city's Public Affairs Committee. Originally, it was planned to be held at the Sanford Center. However, because of the increase in coronavirus cases, the council chose to hold the meeting digitally.

For more information on submitting comments for the session, call City Hall at (218) 759-3560, or visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.