BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji City Council will finalize plans at its meeting tonight on how to conduct an upcoming listening session regarding the creation of a police advisory committee.

The council will review options for public comment next week and what the expectations are for how the session will work. The listening work session is set to take digitally on Aug. 10, instead of having it be held at the Sanford Center which was the original plan.

Another action scheduled for the council Monday is changing the name of a street in the city's Technology Park. The area, located in northern Bemidji, is home to Paul Bunyan Communications, Beltrami Electric Cooperative and a Delta Dental technology center.

Based on a request from entities there, the council will conduct final reading on an ordinance to change Boring Court Northwest to Cooperative Court Northwest. The ordinance will become law 30 days after its passage.

The council will also hear a review of the past year from Elizabeth Wefel of the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities. The update will review the coronavirus response and a recap of the 2020 legislative session.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. tonight, Aug. 3, at Bemidji City Hall. The meeting can also be viewed live on the city's website. The videos are archived and can also be viewed later on.