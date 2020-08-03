WILLMAR, Minn. — Minnesotans can use their driver's licenses, learner's permits and identification cards that would have expired during the COVID-19 peacetime emergency as proof of residency that is needed for voting registration for the primary election.

“Gov. Walz signed legislation extending driver’s license, permit and ID card expiration dates to give Minnesotans more time to renew, so they don’t have to put their health at risk by visiting an office in person during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Emma Corrie, director of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services. “We want to make sure that those affected do not face any confusion that may prevent them from voting in the August primary election.”

The DPS-DVS will automatically extend the expiration date to October 31 for any driver's license, permit or identification card that expired between March 13 and September 30. If the COVID-19 peacetime emergency is extended past August 12, the extension will also be extended.

Minnesotans will not receive a new credential, but their record will reflect the new expiration date.

This includes valid driver's licenses, instruction permits, provisional licenses, operator's permit, limited license and farm work license. This includes valid out-state driver's licenses, permits, and identification cards.

Standard driver's licenses or identification cards can be renewed online on the DVS-DPS website if applicants do not need to change their name, address, signature or card number.

There are options for in-person renewal, applications for a REAL ID, enhanced driver's license or D card at an open deputy registrar or driver's license agent office. The majority of these offices have reopened, though some require appointments. More information is available on the DVS locations page.

For more information on voting, visit the Minnesota Secretary of State website. For information on changes within the DPS-DVS, visit their website or their COVID-19 FAQ page.