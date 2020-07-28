DETROIT LAKES, Minn. -- White Earth Band adult members will each receive a $500 COVID-19 relief assistance payment, according to a White Earth news release.

The White Earth Tribal Council unanimously agreed July 23 to provide more than $8.3 million for the one-time payments.

The resolution offers direct financial support, in the form of a single $500 payment, to any qualifying enrolled White Earth members older than 18 who have endured a hardship during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Full details and the application to request the $500 payment is available on the White Earth website, www.whiteearth.com .

The White Earth Reservation was awarded more than $29 million in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act earlier in the year.