BEMIDJI -- New land annexed into the city of Bemidji this year has diversified the municipality, adding more rural property to the mix.

As a result, former township residents are no longer able to hunt the way they used to.

That was the subject of a Bemidji City Council work session Monday, where officials responded to an inquiry from new residents about the possibility of hunting. Currently, there are two types of hunting allowed inside the Bemidji area.

In certain wards of the city, there are special archery deer hunts regulated by the city to control the animal population. The other is the Bemidji Game Refuge, which surrounds the city.

Rather than the city, the refuge is regulated by state statute and it allows certain types of hunting such as small game and goose. Additionally trapping is allowed, as is deer hunting during the muzzle loader season and by archery.

According to City Manager Nate Mathews, any firearm hunting in the refuge must be permitted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Along with city and state rules related to hunting, Mathews informed officials and those in attendance about firearm discharges in the city being unlawful.

During a period where citizens were able to speak, inquiring residents clarified that they had no interest in rifle hunting, but would rather like to continue bow hunting or using a firearm such as a shotgun to hunt game such as quail and grouse. This, they said, would be a continuation of how they hunted on their rural township property before being annexed into the city.

When advising the city on how to move forward, City Attorney Alan Felix said the council can consider a temporary exception for certain areas, such as the annexed space in 2020, waiving the firearm ordinance and permitting specific hunting. Felix said rules close to what's allowed in the refuge should be appropriate.

Felix said in the future that the council can then revisit the subject and determine if there are amendments needed for the firearms ordinance or zoning ordinances related to unique land use issues.

At the conclusion of the work session, the council's consensus was to follow Felix's direction moving forward.