BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji City Council will review the idea of rifle hunting inside the city limits at its meeting set for 5:30 p.m. tonight.

The conversation is a continuation of one from June 15 and was brought forward by an inquiry from a new city resident. The city recently annexed area from Northern Township and a resident with several acres of land who was part of the move asked if it would be possible to still hunt on his property.

Currently, discharging a firearm is unlawful while in the city limits, as is hunting or pursuing wild game. However, the city does permit special white-tailed deer archery hunts in certain regions during specific periods of the year. Maps of current hunting zones can be viewed here.

For Monday's meeting, members of the city's Deer Management Committee will be present to give input and answer questions.

The work session is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday night. Information on joining the meeting can be found on the city website under the agenda.