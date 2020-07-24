BEMIDJI -- Beltrami County's multi-hazard mitigation plan is usually updated on an annual basis, but every five years it gets a full-on revision.

That's the case in 2020, as the county's emergency management department works on on a fully updated version of the plan, and is seeking public comments to help complete the process. According to a press release, the plan is to address mitigation strategies against natural disasters, such as tornadoes, flooding, wildfires, blizzards, ice storms and droughts.

Disasters listed are those that can inflict loss of life, personal hardship, property damage and economic losses. The most recent revision has been under the direction of emergency management, along with help from the University of Minnesota Duluth, representatives from other county departments, and other local government entities.

The plan is considered multi-jurisdictional, as it covers Bemidji, Blackduck, Funkley, Kelliher, Solway, Tenstrike, Turtle River and Wilton. It also incorporates townships, school districts and other stakeholders.

Once the revision is finalized it will be submitted to the state of Minnesota and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, for review.

The review and comment period for the revision is open until Aug. 5. According to the release, some examples of potential updates include improving roads and culverts that experience repetitive flooding, as well as burying power lines that may fail in winter.

"We don't look at any human elements, other than changes to the population," said Chris Muller, Beltrami County Emergency Management director. "There is a growing population, though, and more structures are expanding outward from the city of Bemidji, and into more wooded areas. So, we have to make sure that people have defensible space, meaning that if there was a wildfire, there's enough of an area between the trees and their house to be safe."

As for natural disasters themselves, Muller said one trend has been an increase of tornadoes confirmed on average yearly. Another matter being considered is drier weather being more common.

"One thing that is not unique to Beltrami, it's impacting a lot of the Midwest, are prolonged periods of dry weather, and then high precipitation events," Muller said. "We've identified that as a trend. It's been happening since the beginning of time, but the magnitude has been increasing. That can be attributed to climate change, and a number of other factors. The truth is, our science is too young for how big of an impact this is."

Another trend seen over the last several decades are milder winters.

"If we look back at historic numbers, in our generations and two generations ago, we can pretty clearly say that winters don't get as cold for as long as it used to," Muller said. "We're still going to get those cold snaps, but we don't see trends like we used to. So, those are all things we're going to take into consideration."

For those looking to comment on the draft revision, Muller suggests residents think about what natural events they've lived through.

"We want people to share how they've been impacted by natural disasters, to talk about what their experience has been, especially with our older population. We want to hear how things have changed in Beltrami County with natural events."

For more information on the plan or to make a public comment, visit the Beltrami County website's homepage or call the Emergency Management office at (218) 333-8386.