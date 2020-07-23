In 2015, the county began looking at multiple roads and proposed the idea of exchanging sections of road with townships. The move was in response to townships asking the county to take over stretches of highway.

"In short, it's putting the roads on the right systems," said Bruce Hasbargen, county engineer. "Township roads and city streets are usually for local traffic, and then you rise up on the functionality of a road, where counties have roads that have more thru traffic. It's right sizing."

One of the roads in question, which was the subject Tuesday, is Balsam Road. Balsam extends through three jurisdictions, including Eckles and Northern Township, as well as the city of Bemidji.

Initially, Hasbargen said Northern Township and Bemidji had submitted proposals, but Eckles didn't have a proposal for a road exchange until more recently.

Eckles now has a proposal to give its share of Balsam Road to the county, while taking County Highway 515, or Scribner Road, under its jurisdiction. Northern Township, meanwhile, will exchange its section of Balsam Road for the Fairgrounds Road and Wild Wood Road.

At the city level, Bemidji will take the rest of Birchmont Drive, while the county will take on the city's Balsam Road stretch and a half-mile section of Lake Avenue, just south of First Street to equal out the mileage.

"Now it's a matter of drafting proper resolutions for each entity to pass," Hasbargen said.

OSHA update

The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners also discussed a proposal to bring in the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for an inspection. The process has been done about every five years, with OSHA reviews for the county coming in 2010 and 2016.

According to a presentation Tuesday, the board was informed that there's no cost to having the OSHA process completed, and that it's a proactive way to accomplish compliance maintenance.

"The board agreed to do that and recommend OSHA to come in during 2021, just because so much is going on between now and the end of the year," County Administrator Kay Mack said. "So, anytime after Jan. 1, they can come in."