BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji City Council will determine whether to implement a face covering mandate at their final July meeting tonight, Monday July 20.

Discussion of the mandate began last week during a council work session. During the meeting, the council had a brief conversation about the growing number of coronavirus cases and the impact requiring face masks in indoor locations could potentially have.

As part of the council’s discussion tonight, July 20, the elected officials will have several options for a mandate, should they decide to implement one. Options are based on other cities that have already set mandates, including Duluth, Mankato, Edina, Rochester and Winona.

The first option for the city is to take no formal action, but continue encouraging face coverings publicly. The second choice is to adopt a resolution officially encouraging businesses and the public to wear a mask at indoor public places.

Stricter options include adopting an emergency ordinance requiring individuals to wear a mask when indoor public places. Such an ordinance requires five yes votes, and with only five council members, a unanimous decision would be necessary.

Another choice for the council is to create an amendment to the original declaration of local emergency approved in March requiring masks indoors. This option would require the mayor to approve with the council’s consent, meaning it requires a simple majority vote of three.

Recommended exemptions for such actions include children younger than 5, individuals actively eating or drinking and identification purposes. Enforcement options, based on other cities, range from warning letters or citations to misdemeanors and financial penalties. Additionally, a possible enforcement action toward a business could be administrative action on city licenses.

City documents for tonight’s meeting show that these citations would only be applied, though, if individuals or businesses would refuse to comply with a request.

Another subject with matters to address this evening is infrastructure. During the meeting, the council will be presented with a recommendation to take action on two utility projects.

One is an extension of a sanitary sewer main on 22nd Street to accommodate two new developments at the intersection of 23rd Street and Irvine Avenue. Doing so would allow the city to abandon an existing clay sewer line that has been known for maintenance issues. The estimated cost is $35,000.

Another proposed project is to improve a sagging 160-foot PVC sanitary sewer main. The current issue causes water and solids to settle in the main, which can ultimately cause back-ups in private buildings. Additionally, the location has had storm water flooding and a center line culvert under the road is recommended.

The estimated cost for both items in the project is $45,000. Both projects together come to $80,000. City staff is recommending the council approve $30,000 from the storm water utility fund and $50,000 from the sanitary sewer utility fund.

Another infrastructure subject is the proposed improvements to State Highway 197, also known as Paul Bunyan Drive. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is teaming up with the Headwaters Regional Development Commission to facilitate a conversation about what improvements to the corridor should look like.

The committee will include representatives from businesses along the corridor, the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce, Greater Bemidji Economic Development, the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Board, Bike Bemidji, the BSU student body, residents who live nearby and public safety officials. Additionally, council members Emelie Rivera and Ron Johnson have been suggested as committee members. The council will review the proposed committee Monday.

A discussion on the formation of a Police Advisory Committee will also be held Monday. At a June 22 Public Advisory Committee meeting, members discussed he creation of the committee, and also recommended a special listening session on policing at the Sanford Center.

Because of the coronavirus, though, all Sanford Center events and meetings in August have been tentatively canceled. The council will discuss alternative options.