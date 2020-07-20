ST. PAUL — Legislative leaders on Monday, July 20, said priority legislation wouldn't make it across the finish line in the latest special legislative session after secret negotiations failed to yield compromise or lawmakers added "poison pills" into proposals.

Ahead of the latest round of debates in the Minnesota Legislature, Republican leaders said they expected to pass a slate of police accountability measures Monday, but said a local jobs and projects bill, commonly called the bonding bill, wouldn't pass.

The comments come after the Legislature returned for the second special session this summer. Both sessions gave lawmakers a chance to veto extensions of the state's peacetime emergency to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. And lawmakers in a June special session and a one-week July special session, said they also hoped to approve an overdue bonding bill, supplemental budget and a tax bill.

But the COVID-19 pandemic and partisan gridlock in the Capitol again threatened to derail conversations about compromise as Republicans in the House said they would block a bonding proposal tied to a tax proposal there. They said they wanted to first approve a proposal limiting the governor's authority to bring executive orders to combat COVID-19 and put more of the lawmaking power in legislators' hands.

“I think we’ve gone backwards from where we were two-three weeks ago. Because of that, I think that gives us very little chance to get things passed," House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, told reporters Monday morning. “There are things in that bill that we would consider poison pills."





Daudt said GOP lawmakers weren't adequately consulted about the negotiated bill and had concerns about it boosting the state's projected budget deficit. He said Republicans also hoped to tie a bonding bill to limiting the governor's expansive executive authority under Minnesota's peacetime emergency.

Minority caucuses in each chamber hold a unique position in conversations about a bonding bill as their votes are needed to let the state borrow to fund public projects. And Daudt said the House bonding proposal had project spending that they wouldn't be willing to support.

But another priority for lawmakers, re-writing policing laws following Geroge Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police, seemed likely to pass Monday. Legislative leaders spent the weekend in closed-door negotiations and on Monday said they had reached tentative agreements.

The bills need majority support in each chamber to pass. And Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, said Minnesotans could expect that lawmakers would reach agreements to advance those measures. And House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, D-Golden Valley, said the proposals were "very close" to being finalized.

“The No. 1 thing they want us to get done right now is something with reform toward police accountability, so I believe that will happen today,” Gazelka said. “That, I think will be the story today.”





Majority caucus leaders agreed to ban police use of chokeholds and warrior training for police officers and they planned to bring legislation setting up an advisory panel of stakeholders to advise the Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training. There would also be changes put forth to change the arbitration process, but details on the changes weren't immediately clear Monday morning.

A push to put students back to school

Gazelka said the Minnesota Senate on Monday would also advance a resolution and bill allocating funding that could help students return to schools this fall after months of distance learning.

State education officials are weighing how students should take up classes in the next academic year and have laid out options for full-time in-classroom learning, distance learning and a combination of the two.

“We absolutely think that schools need to be open, that there should not be kids not in classrooms, so that will be our resolution,” Gazelka said. “We think school is absolutely essential for our kids and we’ve got to figure out a way to get them in the classroom and provide resources for our teachers to make sure they’re safe.”

Education Minnesota, the state's largest teachers' union, has called for a plan that accounts for the health and safety of students and teachers. And they said significant investments would be needed to provide safety measures for all those that could be going back to school.

The Senate is set to return for a noon floor session Monday and the House of Representatives on Monday went into session to discuss a variety of bills.