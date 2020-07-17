BRAINERD -- A Crow Wing County District Court judge granted a motion ordering the city of Brainerd to reinstate the Firefighters Union Local 4725, representing the former Brainerd full-time equipment operators.

The order by Judge Patricia Aanes was filed in court July 10. The judge granted the 14-page motion submitted by Marshall Tanick, who represents the union, stating the city of Brainerd “shall take appropriate action to promptly reinstate the Union forthwith to its prior position and restore the Union members to their jobs, with back pay and benefits to the date of reinstatement.” All other issues regarding the case will be determined later, the court order stated.

The lawsuit comes back to a Brainerd courtroom after the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled Oct. 9, 2019, the city violated state labor laws by restructuring the paid fire department and dissolving the union, resulting in five full-time equipment operators losing their jobs.

The Supreme Court affirmed the ruling of the Court of Appeals decision, which reversed the district court’s decision granting summary judgment in favor of Brainerd. A court grants summary judgment when it finds the facts of a case lack merit, therefore eliminating the need for a trial.

The Supreme Court’s decision stated the city engaged in unfair labor practices prohibited by two Minnesota statutes by undergoing a department reorganization resulting in the dissolution of a bargaining unit and by interfering with the existence of an employee organization, which constituted a prohibited unfair labor practice.

The Firefighters Union Local 4725 filed the lawsuit against the city in January 2016 in Crow Wing County District Court, claiming the city engaged in unfair labor practices under the Public Employment Labor Relations Act.

In 2010, because of a budget deficit following a decrease in both property and tax values and state aid, the city began discussing restructuring the fire department, with talks to eliminate the full-time equipment operator positions.

In January 2015, the city and the union signed a new three-year collective bargaining agreement covering the full-time union firefighters, but not the non-union paid on-call firefighters. Six months later, however, the city informed the union in writing of its desire to restructure the fire department to save money by eliminating the full-time positions. The city then began negotiations with union representatives on the restructuring.

On Sept. 21, 2015, the city council approved a resolution restructuring the Brainerd Fire Department from a mix of full-time and paid on-call firefighters to a fully paid on-call department. The resolution passed on a unanimous vote.

The next motion hearing on the case will be 2:15 p.m. Aug. 10. Attorneys were unavailable for comment Friday.