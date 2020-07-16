Currently serving as president and CEO of YWCA Minneapolis, Frías will ascend to a post held most recently by Christie Eller, who retired earlier this month after 42 years with the state Attorney General's Office. Frías's 30-year career spans both the public sector and non-profit world, according to a news release from the attorney general's office.

"I’m excited to join Attorney General (Keith) Ellison and the talented team of attorneys and staff who are fighting for the people of Minnesota and building an equitable community that works for everyone," Frías said in the release.

Appointed by Ellison, Frías worked as a vice president for community impact at the Minneapolis Foundation prior to joining the YWCA. She had earlier worked for the City of St. Paul under former Mayor Chris Coleman, as both its director of external affairs and as director of its inaugural human rights department.

In her legal career, she founded the Minnesota Hispanic Bar Association and also served as its president, a role she held at the Minnesota Women Lawyers Association. She also served as a Minnesota family court magistrate, hearing examiner for the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, and CEO and CLO of Centro Legal.

She holds master’s and law degrees from the University of Iowa.

In a statement, Ellison praised Frías skill as an attorney and manager, saying she has lead the charge on racial and gender equity "long before most people grasped the urgency of it."

"She’s a great fit for the Attorney General’s Office and will help me push forward our work to help Minnesotans afford their lives and live with dignity and respect," Ellison said.