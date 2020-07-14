ST. PAUL — Minnesota will make available $100 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to homeowners and renters affected by the pandemic through a new housing assistance program, Gov. Tim Walz announced today.

Applications are being accepted from local and tribal governments, as well as non-profit organizations, that wish to help administer program funds, the governor and other state officials said at an afternoon press event. Individuals and households seeking assistance will be able to apply in early August, with funds tentatively slated to be disbursed later that month.

"Minnesota faced a housing crisis before the COVID-19 pandemic began, and for some Minnesotans, a lost job or unexpected expenses have put their housing at risk," Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan said during the press conference. "This housing assistance will help us keep individuals and families in their homes throughout this pandemic."

The announcement comes one day after Walz extended the state's peacetime emergency, preserving a moratorium on evictions, and nearly two weeks after state officials announced an agreement with 31 Minnesota banks and credit unions to offer 90 days of forbearance to homeowners facing financial hardship due to the pandemic.

Prior to the latter announcement, borrowers with federally backed mortgages were among the only homeowners who qualified for government-sponsored forbearance. Some banks have extended forbearance offers and other relief measures on their own accord.

Housing advocates in Minnesota, meanwhile, have been fighting since March for the state to provide renters with financial aid in light of the widespread job losses the pandemic has caused. Postponing eviction actions, they say, will only delay the inevitable loss of shelter for tenants struggling to make rent until after the moratorium expires.

Homelessness advocates have said repeatedly that mass evictions could force poorer Minnesotans into shared living arrangements or already crowded shelters, potentially exacerbating the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Details of the state housing assistance program — such as the amount of assistance available to households — are still being finalized. At the press event, Minnesota Housing Finance Agency commissioner Jennifer Ho said however that it is primarily intended to benefit households earning 300% or less of the federal poverty level, or that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic in some way.

This story will be updated.