BEMIDJI -- Ahead of the primary election on Aug. 11, the Bemidji area Citizens for an Informed Electorate group is posting candidate interviews on its Facebook page.

There are a total of 26 candidates running for Bemidji City Council, Bemidji Mayor and the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners. Each was asked to respond to 13 questions and submit a photo.

Next week the group plans to post two-minute videos of each candidate as well.

The Aug. 11 primary will determine which candidates will advance to the November general election.