ST. PAUL — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is enlisting the help of St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter for a virtual campaign event on Wednesday, July 15.

Per Biden's campaign, Carter and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., will co-host a virtual roundtable discussion in Minnesota to discuss the former vice president's economic policies, focusing on infrastructure plans to "deliver an equitable clean energy future." Along with them will be union heads from Sheet Metal Workers Local 10 and Pipe Fitters Local 455.

Biden emerged victorious from a crowded field of candidates in Minnesota's Democratic primary in March. He got help from Minnesota's U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who dropped her own presidential bid to throw her support (and statewide network) behind Biden.

Minnesota, despite holding the country's longest-running streak of voting for Democratic presidential candidates, is anticipated to be a battleground come November. 2016 Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton won the state by less than two percentage points in 2016, and President Donald Trump's campaign has committed to flipping the state red in 2020.

In addition to Klobuchar and Carter, other Minnesotans to endorse Biden are U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.