BEMIDJI -- Josh Peterson, who is running for the Bemidji Ward 2 City Council seat and is also the executive director of Visit Bemidji, said holding both positions will be possible if he's elected on Aug. 11.

Founded in the late 1980s, Visit Bemidji is a destination marketing organization for the community. While it is an independent bureau, Visit Bemidji is funded through a 3% lodging tax and has a contract with the city.

In speaking to the Pioneer, Peterson said he researched the ability to hold office while maintaining his position at an agency that has funding from tax dollars.

"Before deciding to run for city council, I did my due diligence," Peterson said. "After the election on Aug. 11, if I am elected, I'm confident that my due diligence has informed me that I would simply need to recuse myself on issues pertaining to my personal bias."

Recently, concerns have been raised about an individual holding the two roles, with a resident going so far as to discuss the matter at the last city council meeting. For clarity on those questions, City Attorney Alan Felix reached out to the attorney general's office.

In response, Deputy Attorney General Christie Eller cited a statute that said an individual "who is authorized to take part in any manner in making any sale, lease or contract in official capacity shall not voluntarily have a personal financial interest in that sale, lease or contract, or personally benefit financially therefrom." Along with including the statute, though, Eller also included several exceptions to the statute.

"You have to look at the circumstances and try to discern from the statutes and some of the past opinions from the state's attorney general on if there's a conflict here that would prevent Josh, if he were to be elected, from being able to serve in both capacities," Felix said. "The city already contracts with Visit Bemidji and the agreement automatically renews. There's no question that as an employee of Visit Bemidji, which is funded by proceeds from the lodging tax, Josh currently benefits from that contract, but there's nothing that will change should he be elected.

"If a matter does come up regarding Visit Bemidji and Josh were to be on the council, at that point, if there's the appearance of a conflict because of dual positions, it would make sense that he recuse himself and not participate in a discussion or vote," said Felix. "In the context of looking at the statute, and the various exceptions there are in terms of similar or arguably similar contractual relationships that are documented, it should be defensible that he can hold both positions. However, that is an opinion, there's been no court of law that's looked at this."

Peterson, 39, is running against 38-year-old ecologist Jaime Thibodeaux. The special election was ordered after Mike Beard resigned from the Ward 2 seat in January, citing health reasons.

In 2018, Beard defeated Thibodeaux 397-356. The 2020 special election is set for Aug. 11.