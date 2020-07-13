RED LAKE -- Red Lake Nation will hold elections Wednesday to fill a tribal council seat representing the Redby district, according to an election notice.

As no candidate received more than half of the vote during the May 20 general elections, a run-off election was called between the two candidates with the most votes.

Incumbent Allen Pemberton and challenger Herman Donnell are on the ballot.

In May, the Redby district had seven candidates running, with incumbent Pemberton receiving 41% of the vote with 256 votes, and coming in second was Donnell with 120 votes. Others in the general Redby race were Gary Auginash Sr., Michael Cobenais, Kevin Jones, Sheldon Brown and Rodney Prentice.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Wednesday, however, voters were encouraged to vote absentee to ensure social distancing.

Curbside voting will be offered to every voter but if in-person voting is chosen, only three voters will be allowed to cast their votes at one time at the polls. Social distancing and hygiene practices will be strictly followed at the polls.

Preliminary election results should be available after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15.