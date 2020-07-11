ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has 30 days to appeal after the federal government denied his request for a disaster declaration because of the damage caused in the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

According to multiple media reports, the governor's office was informed on Friday, July 9, that the disaster declaration was denied, and an agency spokesperson said the damage was something that local and state governments could handle.

In a statement to Minnesota Public Radio on Saturday, July 10, a FEMA spokesperson said:

“After a thorough review of Minnesota’s request for a major disaster declaration from extensive fire damage as a result of civil unrest in late May and early June, it was determined that the impact to public infrastructure is within the capabilities of the local and state governments to recover from. The governor has 30 days to appeal that decision.”

According to media reports, Walz spokesperson Teddy Tschann said in a statement that the governor was "disappointed" in the decision and that the state was exlporing its options.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in the killing of Floyd. The three other former officers present, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng, have been charged with aiding and abetting murder. After Floyd's death, multiple protests and rioting occurred in the Twin Cities, including burning down the Third Precinct police station in Minneapolis. The Minneapolis unrest spurred multiple protests across the country and around the world.

Walz sent a letter to President Trump on July 2, noting that there was more than $15 million in damage and cleanup costs that could be eligible for reimbursement from the federal government. In all, the current estimates of all damage exceed $500 million, according to media reports.

In making the request for help, Walz had noted that the financial challenge had been made even harder by the impacts on the state budget from the coronavirus pandemic. A projected $1.5 billion budget surplus in February was soon wiped out by a projected $2.4 billion revenue shortfall, he wrote in the request to President Trump via FEMA.

The federal government's denial of the request from Walz, a Democrat, came a day after Republican U.S. Rep Tom Emmer of Minnesota sent a letter to Trump and other federal officials raising questions about the request.

While not stating opposition to Minnesota receiving federal money, Emmer asked that — in the wake of Walz's request — the Trump administration "undertake a thorough and concurrent review of my state's response to the violence."

Emmer wrote that if federal money helps pay for cleanup and rebuilding, the government "has an obligation to every American — prior to the release of funding — to fully understand the events which allowed for this level of destruction to occur and ensure it never happens again."