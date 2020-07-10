BEMIDJI -- The immediate financial future for Bemidji will be under review by the City Council during a work session Monday.

According to city documents, the council will hear a presentation from the finance office on the path to 2021. Presentation material in the documents show recommended goals for 2021 are to recognize the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, balance the growth of service demands and set a target of having a 0 tax rate increase.

During the meeting, the council will learn about possible options to have a net tax rate impact of 0 and a levy increase of $61,000, or 1% from 2020. The 2020 tax levy was set at $6.1 million.

The session will also cover other financial challenges, namely those related to infrastructure. For example, the city is building a new water treatment plant near its water wells by the Bemidji Regional Airport.

The plant will treat chemicals, formerly found in firefighting foams, that have been discovered around and in the wells. The city is starting the project with an initial phase, and plans for an additional phase later to expand the facility and increase its capacity. In total, the project is estimated at $14 million.

The city was hoping to receive assistance from the state in the amount of $8 million for the project. However, during the regular session and special session, the Minnesota Legislature failed to pass a bonding bill.

The city was also relying on the Legislature to pass a tax bill that included authorization to place a referendum on Bemidji's ballots to increase the sales tax by 1/2%. The revenue generated by the sales tax would go toward the water treatment facility, as well as covering the costs of improving the wastewater treatment plant, which is in need of upgrades to meet guidelines and increase capacity.

Additionally, the city would have used the sales tax to pay for capital maintenance at the Sanford Center. The city contracts VenuWorks, an Ames, Iowa-based company to manage the decade-old building.

In the past year, the city was informed by staff and VenuWorks representatives that the facility, which includes a 4,373-seat arena and attached conference space, was in need of nearly $750,000 in capital maintenance needs annually.

During the regular session and special session, the Legislature was also unable to get a tax bill passed.