BEMIDJI -- Mark Ricci, general manager for RP Broadcasting announced on Wednesday that the station will host a debate and forum between Bemidji’s declared mayoral candidates from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14.

The forum will be available in various formats and it will be broadcast live on KKBJ 106.3 FM.

“As a locally owned business, we feel we have an extra obligation to cover local issues,” Ricci said in a release. “With the COVID restrictions the candidates will have difficulty getting their platforms directly to the voting public. We want to assist them."

While the race is nonpartisan, feeds will be provided to the area GOP and DFL organizations. RP Broadcasting is also exploring other options to make it easy for the public to listen live or on a delayed basis, the release said.

The moderators will be RP broadcasters, and local political activists Bill Batchelder and C.T. Marhula. All six candidates have confirmed attendance.

For more information, contact Mark Ricci with RB Broadcasting at (218) 751-7777 or C.T. Marhula at (701) 317-2232.