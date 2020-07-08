BEMIDJI -- An audit of the county's finances from 2019 presented to the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners Tuesday showed some positive indicators.

According to documents provided at the board's meeting, the audit, conducted by the firm CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, the county was issued a "clean" opinion for last year's finances. Additionally, the audit showed the county's general fund has a healthy balance level.

The data in the audit also shows that 2019 revenues exceeded expenditures, marking a change compared to the past several years. For 2019, the county had an increase of $1.9 million in revenues and $4.2 million decrease in expenditures from 2018.

The county's finances for 2019 were assisted by $3 million in relief provided by the Minnesota Legislature. The funding was made available to aid the county because of the rising cost of foster care.

In addition to a healthy general fund, the audit showed that the Health and Human Services fund, related to out-of-home placement care, is also recovering.

In other county news, on Tuesday the commissioners also approved contracting with a firm to assist in hiring a new administrator. In its decision, the board approved the firm David Drown Associates and added the asserted that it is an equal opportunity employer.

The current administrator, Kay Mack, announced her retirement in May after more than 40 years with the county. Before her current role, Mack was the county's auditor-treasurer.

In total, the cost of contracting with David Drown comes to $21,000. However, because she will be working less hours as part of her retirement plan over the next several months, Mack noted that the county will save $13,000, which can be used to pay off a portion of the contract.