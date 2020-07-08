ST. PAUL — Minnesotans will officially be able to schedule their driver's license knowledge tests ahead of time starting this week, the state Department of Vehicle Service announced Wednesday morning, July 8.

The tests, which first-time license seekers and motorists re-registering in the state are required to take, are normally administered on a first-come, first-serve basis that has lately proven difficult for the department to manage. Long lines have been observed at some DVS exam centers, only 14 of which are open statewide because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"There is a high demand for knowledge tests, because DVS exam stations were closed for eight weeks,” DVS director Emma Corrie said in a news release. "People have had to adjust their lives and schedules in order to arrive at exam stations early to try to take the knowledge test. We want to make things easier for Minnesotans and reduce the time they need to spend at exam stations."

An online scheduling tool is slated to debut on Friday, July 10. Appointments to take this test will be required effective the following Monday, at which point walk-in knowledge tests will no longer be offered.