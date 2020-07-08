SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — More than 22,000 South Dakota businesses collected about $1.7 billion in federal emergency relief funding provided through the Paycheck Protection Program, as the federal government fought to keep the economy afloat amid what amounted to a nationwide shutdown due to the spread of COVID-19.

The federal payouts buoyed a wide range of South Dakota businesses, from those involved in agriculture, retail, hospitality and manufacturing, through 22,508 loans, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration, which released partial state-level PPP data on Monday, July 6.

The SBA didn't release the names of the vast majority of businesses who accepted PPP loans, totalling some 20,000 South Dakota companies who each took $150,000 or less in funding.

The largest loans requested in the state, those ranging between $2 million and $5 million, went to Coca-Cola Bottling Co. High Country in Rapid City, Dakota Provisions LLC in Huron, Empirical Foods Inc. in Dakota Dunes, Harms Oil Co. in Brookings, Muth Electric Inc. in Mitchell, Pete Lien & Sons Inc. in Rapid City, Regency Midwest Ventures LP in Sioux Falls, Showplace Wood Products in Harrisburg and Sonofi Solutions Inc. in Sioux Falls.

Of those businesses that applied for the funding, 1,944 accepted amounts over $150,000. Those businesses supported just over 100,000 jobs according to the SBA, although not every company listing included jobs information, meaning the total is likely higher.

Most of those that took larger loans didn't take more than $350,000. Of the 1,944 businesses that accepted loans for more than $150,000, about three out of five businesses got funding between $150,000 and $350,000.

The PPP loans supported about 93% of small business payrolls in the state, according to the Small Business Administration.

Nationally, the PPP paid out $521.5 billion to 4.9 million businesses. South Dakota was one of the top states for its loan approval rate. About 93% of loan applications were approved.

“The PPP is an indisputable success for small businesses, especially to the communities in which these employers serve as the main job creators,” SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza said in a news release. “In three months, this administration was able to act quickly to get funding into the hands of those who faced enormous obstacles as a result of the pandemic. "

Congress did recently refuel the PPP with additional funds. There is about $131.9 billion left in the fund, according to the SBA on Monday.

The funding is meant for businesses with 500 and fewer employees, including 500 employees per-location for restaurants and hospitality businesses, the self-employed and gig economy workers and some nonprofit organizations. The new deadline for PPP applications is Aug. 8. Businesses interested in applying will find more information at the SBA's website: SBA.gov.