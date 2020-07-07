RAPID CITY, S.D. — A leader of a Rapid City-based indigenous rights advocacy organization who was arrested during a protest near Mount Rushmore on Friday, July 3, has been released from jail after posting bail, according to court documents.

Nick Tilsen, CEO of the NDN Collective, posted a $2,000 cash bond on Monday, July 6, after being held in custody at the Pennington County Jail in Rapid City.

Tilsen, 38, is facing one count of second degree robbery for allegedly taking personal property from a law enforcement officer. The felony charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

Tilsen is also facing additional charges, including simple assault, impeding highway, unlawful assembly and disorderly conduct.

Law enforcement officers arrested about 15 people at a blockade site on U.S. Highway 16A on Friday evening, after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement and National Guard troops.

Those arrested were part of a protest against a visit to the memorial by President Donald Trump, as well as racial injustice and the theft of the Black Hills from Indigenous peoples who once called it home and still consider it a sacred place