The proposal comes from Mitch Rautio, who has been in communication with the city for a few months by way of his company Puddle Duck Properties, LLC. Rautio's vision is for a new housing area on the southern edge of the city bordered by Lakeview Drive Southwest and Washington Avenue.

According to the presentation given on the topic Monday, the development, titled Mountain View Meadows, would have 85 new single-family homes, 111 multi-family units, two commercial lots for development and space to create a new city park upon completion. As part of the process to move forward, applications were submitted last week to establish a Planned Unit Development and a Tax Increment Financing district.

The latter, also called a TIF district, is a tool available to Minnesota cities the create areas in the municipality where additional property taxes are generated by new real estate. The revenue generated is then used to pay off the expenses of the new development.

"It is truly a workforce housing project," Rautio said. "It's an old fashioned neighborhood I'm looking to create here. Something unique with an active lifestyle trail. A fun neighborhood for the community."

Following the discussion on the subject, the council was informed that action wasn't required on Monday, and that the subject will be revisited in August where action may take place.

In other council action, first reading took place Monday to rename a street in the city's Technology Park, where Beltrami Electric Cooperative, Paul Bunyan Communications and Delta Dental reside. The street is currently Boring Court Northwest, but several requests have been made to change the title to Cooperative Court Northwest.