BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji City Council will meet tonight at 6 p.m. During the meeting, the council will review information about a proposed development from Mitch Rautio, who’s acting through his company Puddle Duck Properties, LLC. Rautio has proposed a new housing development for the city called Mountain View Meadows.

Last week, the city and the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Board received applications for a Planned Unit Development and a Tax Increment Financing District. The latter, also referred to as a TIF district, is a tool available to Minnesota cities that creates sections of the municipality where additional property taxes can be generated by new real estate, which is then used to pay off expenses at the development.

According to city documents, the proposed property will have 85 new single-family homes, 111 multi-family units, two commercial lots for development and space for the city to create a new park. During the meeting, the council is set to discuss both applications, and cost estimates.

The development is proposed to be on the city’s southern edge and bordered by Lakeview Drive Southwest and Washington Avenue South.

Other agenda items for the council to consider Monday evening include:

A resolution returning tax-forfeited land back to the state of Minnesota. The land, in an area east of the intersection of First Street West and Park Avenue, was acquired by the city in 1967, but based on statute, Bemidji could only use the property as park sites. The property has mainly served as green space and as a result, the city is considering conveying it back to the state.

The city has received several requests for changing the name of a street titled Boring Court Northwest in Bemidji’s Technology Park area. The proposal is to change the name to Cooperative Court Northwest. Doing so will cost an estimated $100 to switch signage.

The meeting can be viewed live online at 6 p.m. on the city's website. The videos are archived and can also be viewed later on. Residents with Midco or Paul Bunyan Communications can tune into the meeting on Channel 2.